Offering boarders access to an outstanding academic education is a point of pride for Melbourne's Scotch College. The non-selective school, has been educating boys for 170 years in areas from creative arts, to science and technology, to foreign languages, Scotch College students have unparalleled opportunities in working towards achieving their maximum potential. But it's not only the education that makes Scotch College an in-demand school for boarders from right across Australia. Tim Byrnes, Dean of Boarding, said the students have the 'best of both worlds'. "As well as wonderful class room teachers, boarders have access to extra tuition, with staff always at hand, facilities to practice sports on weekends, study sessions and a great sense of community," Mr Byrnes said. "Boarding at Scotch is the extra on top of an outstanding School education." Captain of Scotch College's boarding community, Will MacKenzie, said being able to attend Scotch College means access to a high quality education. "At Scotch I'm able to study subjects at a level I otherwise would not have had the chance to," he said. "The calibre of the physics department, for example, is just incredible. The teachers are very knowledgeable and offer so much support." Boarder and Vice Captain of the School Alex Meggitt agrees adding, as well as an excellent curriculum, they have many opportunities to excel outside the classroom. Both students credit Scotch College's support network with helping them find encouragement, build resilience and excel in the classroom.

Scotch pupils given support to succeed

