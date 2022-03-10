Opportunities embraced at Newington

Year 10 student Riley Ingram has travelled from Nowra in the Shoalhaven region of NSW to begin boarding at Newington College this year. Now with half a term under his belt, he's well and truly settling into life in the friendly boarding house in Sydney's vibrant inner west. Riley said he was at first overwhelmed at the thought of leaving his family and community in order to live with 50 other students in the city but knew he wanted to give himself 'the best chance at life'. He believes the buddy system in the boarding house - where every new boarder is paired up with someone who has been there a while - was a great way to get to know fellow students and be less shy in meeting new people. Riley 'loves the atmosphere' at Newington's Edmund Webb Boarding House, and says the other boys are becoming like a second family who are 'always friendly and always there to help'. Riley said he sees the teachers who live with their families in the boarding house as role models. Science and PDHPE rank among his favourite subjects but both are eclipsed by his elective 'Walking On Earth', which teaches the history, culture, sport and cuisine of local Indigenous communities. "It's so great that Newington offers electives like this," Riley said, adding it makes him feel close to his Indigenous culture and passionate to learn more about his heritage as well as other Indigenous communities throughout Australia. Riley also plays Rugby at Newington and, as a keen singer, hopes to join the College choir. A talented cricketer who currently plays in the 2nds for Newington, Riley has his sights firmly set on an ATAR which will allow him to study while also playing at Sydney University, where he was in the Academy Squad for the Sydney University Green Shield team under 16s. Newington College offers boarding for boys in Years 9-12 along with a comprehensive scholarship program for regional and Indigenous students. For more information about Newington College or to discuss boarding opportunities, contact admissions@newington.nsw.edu.au

Opportunities embraced at Newington

NEW BOARDER: Year 10 student Riley Ingram is from Nowra in the Shoalhaven region and was excited to start boarding at Newington College this year. Photo: Supplied Year 10 student Riley Ingram has travelled from Nowra in the Shoalhaven region of NSW to begin boarding at Newington College this year. Now with half a term under his belt, he's well and truly settling into life in the friendly boarding house in Sydney's vibrant inner west. Riley said he was at first overwhelmed at the thought of leaving his family and community in order to live with 50 other students in the city but knew he wanted to give himself 'the best chance at life'. He believes the buddy system in the boarding house - where every new boarder is paired up with someone who has been there a while - was a great way to get to know fellow students and be less shy in meeting new people. Riley 'loves the atmosphere' at Newington's Edmund Webb Boarding House, and says the other boys are becoming like a second family who are 'always friendly and always there to help'. Riley said he sees the teachers who live with their families in the boarding house as role models. Science and PDHPE rank among his favourite subjects but both are eclipsed by his elective 'Walking On Earth', which teaches the history, culture, sport and cuisine of local Indigenous communities. "It's so great that Newington offers electives like this," Riley said, adding it makes him feel close to his Indigenous culture and passionate to learn more about his heritage as well as other Indigenous communities throughout Australia. Riley also plays Rugby at Newington and, as a keen singer, hopes to join the College choir. A talented cricketer who currently plays in the 2nds for Newington, Riley has his sights firmly set on an ATAR which will allow him to study while also playing at Sydney University, where he was in the Academy Squad for the Sydney University Green Shield team under 16s. Newington College offers boarding for boys in Years 9-12 along with a comprehensive scholarship program for regional and Indigenous students.

