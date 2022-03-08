news, local-news,

CHANGE, and our ability as an industry to embrace it, was one of the major themes of International Women's Day (IWD). In reflecting on International Women's Day (IWD) this week, there was a lot of references to embracing change and facing challenges. Change was the overwhelming theme at gatherings and in media coverage as we marked this special day. We tell our daughters they can do anything. We encourage the next generation to embrace careers that were once considered male dominated. And to be fair we have come a long way. To all of those women who are trail blazers in agriculture. Thank you. You are the ones who have created a path for the next generation. One of the quotes used to promote IWD this year was: "The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do," Steve Jobs, American business magnate, industrial designer, investor, and media proprietor. If you made a "crazy" career decision or studied a topic or subject at university considered by others as "crazy," kudos to you. IWD was also a chance to generate a the #breakthebias hash tag and heighten awareness. The aim was to picture a gender-equal world, a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. However, as women we still have a long way to go. There's a distinct difference between healthy competition and career pathways as opposed to bullying. The Dolly's Dream campaign is playing an enormous role in highlighting the issues with bullying. And the association with a rural family helps to bring this message to the agricultural sector. Dolly's Dream was created by Kate and Tick Everett following the loss of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, to suicide, after ongoing bullying.

Comment: 'The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do' Nikki Reynolds