news, local-news,

ATTRACTING the brightest minds to agriculture was on the agenda during International Women's Day (IWD) this week. Wagga hosted a luncheon of agricultural enthusiasts, organised by GrainGrowers, at Food I Am. Participants heard from speaker, Achmea Australia, chief executive officer, Emma Thomas. Achmea is a specialist farm insurer. The common thread during IWD this year was embracing change and breaking the bias. In fact, #breakthebias ran as a hashtag on social media platforms. National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson used IWD as a springboard to talk about narrowing the gender gap the importance of the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program. "International Women's Day is the opportune time to open applications to our program, which aligns with this year's theme #breakthebias," Ms Simson said. "The agriculture sector employs more than 300,000 Australians and it is important we contribute to gender equality. "Now in its fifth year, the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program boasts an alumni of 41 graduates, who have gone on to pursue high profile and impactful leadership positions and to be change-makers within their community." Mentees meet for a two-day retreat in Canberra at the start of the program and again at its completion.

