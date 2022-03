fun-stuff, competitions,

Never be afraid to be the only woman in the room. Fear can be an inhibitor - or it can be a motivator, says rural author Fleur McDonald. Readers of The Rural have an opportunity to win a copy of Fleur's new book titled Rising Dust, due for publication on, March 29. To be in the draw send an email to nreynolds@therural.com.au and include "Rising Dust" in the subject line. We will draw the winner at random on March 29 to coincide with the publication date.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/901cc338-10ea-4d72-a803-5e3a32610950.jpg/r0_39_169_134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg