Grower breakfast meetings promise to share industry insights
Local News
WITH preparations for the winter cropping season well underway there is an ideal chance to hear about the latest science and developments.
Agricultural researchers and advisors will share insights at a range of upcoming events. These free updates will start at Ardlethan on March 23 and conclude at Yerong Creek on March 28. The events are open to everyone and all attendees can enjoy a free cooked breakfast.
The guest speakers include:
- Mathew Dunn - Research Agronomist NSW DPI
- Dr John Kirkegaard Chief Research Scientist - Farming Systems CSIRO
- Tony Swan - Senior Experimental Scientist CSIRO
- Dr Jason Condon - Associate Professor in Soil Science CSU
- Greg Condon - Principal Agronomist Grassroots Agronomy
The speakers will discuss the background, objectives and progress of important local agricultural projects including:
- Improving Farming Systems efficiency in Southern NSW
- Future Proofing the Soils of Southern and Central NSW from Acidification
- Soil Organic Carbon Decline
- 'Weedsmart Big Six
- Strategies in Weed Control
- FarmLink Research Trial Agronomists James Holding and Hayden Thompson will also provide project updates.
The dates for the events are:
- Ardlethan March 23
- Greenethorpe March 24
- Temora March 25
- Yerong Creek March 28
Please register at (02) 6980 1333, or farmlink.com.au/farmlink-breakfast-wrap.