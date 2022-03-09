news, local-news,

WITH preparations for the winter cropping season well underway there is an ideal chance to hear about the latest science and developments. Agricultural researchers and advisors will share insights at a range of upcoming events. These free updates will start at Ardlethan on March 23 and conclude at Yerong Creek on March 28. The events are open to everyone and all attendees can enjoy a free cooked breakfast. The guest speakers include: The speakers will discuss the background, objectives and progress of important local agricultural projects including: The dates for the events are: Please register at (02) 6980 1333, or farmlink.com.au/farmlink-breakfast-wrap.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/9bc0aaef-8c8f-46ca-ae0e-c2f19e48e4f3.jpg/r43_352_1590_1226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg