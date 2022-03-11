The Australian explorer's guide to cash-conscious travel

This is branded content.

Australia may just be one of the most campervan-friendly countries under the sun. As many tourists tend to get around Australia by car or by taking advantage of cheap flights, going from destination to destination can be a veritable breeze, especially for avid outdoorsy types travelling in groups or for families who are travelling with young children.



But what about backpackers and other lone international travellers?

If you're looking to explore all that Australia has to offer on a minimal budget, then the tips we've outlined below may just be what you need to ensure that you can tick off each and every item on your Australian bucket list. Read on to unearth the best methods for travelling across Australia on a budget.

Take advantage of holiday deals

A lot of Australia's most popular tourist destinations become increasingly accessible to everyday travellers with the use of holiday deals. Just a quick search online is likely to reveal an abundance of Cairns, Gold Coast, and Port Douglas holiday packages that avid travellers and beachgoers alike can take full advantage of when planning their next trip to the golden coastlines of Queensland.

Holiday deals may also see tourists get some hugely competitive discounts on flights as well as accommodation, alongside potentially even getting the chance to experience mega savings on sightseeing opportunities and experiences like ferry rides or helicopter tours, which will naturally be able to provide you with a hugely dynamic perspective of your selected getaway destination.

It's also important to note that holiday packages don't necessarily need to be limited to any particular location either, and that it is possible to book more expansive tours across particular parts of the country too.



For instance, regions like the Kimberleys in Western Australia span a large number of WA's localities, including the popular beach town, Broome. A holiday package in the Kimberleys will likely have you travelling hundreds of kilometres from township to rugged red canyons and cliffsides, secluded waterfalls and coastal swim spots, before travelling all the way back to civilisation once more.

Travel during off-peak periods

Of course, every getaway destination in Australia comes with its own peak tourist season, and chances are rather high that the costs of flights and accommodation will undoubtedly rise when that season swings round.



You can save a fair amount of money by just scheduling your holiday dates to fall outside of the peak tourist season.

Be sure to double check the peak season for your selected travel destinations online, however, as holiday peaks vary depending on the alternating weather conditions experienced along Australia's east and west coasts.



For instance, you don't want to book a holiday in Cairns in January or February, as the increased rainfall and humid weather won't be much fun at all, especially for travellers who are looking for a little seaside rest and relaxation. The best time to visit Cairns is said to be either before or after these rainier months, or from March to May, or August to October.

Contrastingly, the peak of our Aussie summer may be the most ideal time to explore Tasmania or South Australia, as these regions are more likely to experience clear skies and warm days all throughout summer.



Both Tasmania and South Australia also generally experience less tourist traffic when compared to Australia's other densely populated regions, though more on going against the crowds later.

Stay at hostels over hotels

As Australia is truly just one big outdoor playground for all avid hikers, bikers, and general adventurers, there's really no reason to opt for luxury accommodation at every turn, even if you aren't trying to travel on a budget. In fact, one of the best ways of genuinely experiencing Australia is simply by packing up your swag and camping in the bush.

Of course, setting up a tent isn't possible in more densely populated areas like city centres, but that's where you'll also be most likely to find hostels.



Hostels are a superb alternative to traditional hotels and other accommodation like serviced apartments, as they'll allow you to connect with fellow travellers as well as gain some more great savings on local tourist attractions and experiences like citywide tour buses.

Alongside staying in hostels, you should also feel encouraged to wander your urban surroundings in the hunt for all the favourite cheap eateries and providers of comfort food that the locals may be raving about.



And if you don't feel the need to eat out, simply do a quick shop for ingredients in order to prepare a communal feast to be enjoyed with your fellow travellers.



Having conversations with your fellow hostel guests or perhaps even sharing a table with some of these new friends can prove to be just as enriching an experience as sightseeing can be!

Make full use of public transport options

As an island continent, there's no better way to get around Australia than on its many thousands of kilometres of rural highways.



You can go on the road either by renting your own car or campervan, or by booking yourself some tickets with Greyhound Australia, the country's largest network of buses and coaches. Greyhound coaches will be able to get you to many of Australia's most must-see destinations, including Darwin in the Northern Territory.

If bus life isn't your thing, then you can also book yourself some train tickets using the country's large network of regional express trains that stretch across the length of the eastern coast. You can travel with ease from Melbourne to Sydney, and then from Sydney to Brisbane all by using Australia's expansive railway network.

Go off the beaten track

Finally, as we touched upon earlier, there are some destinations across Australia that will always see greater foot traffic than other regions. This isn't because these destinations are any less valuable, but simply because they're largely underrated and receive far less international exposure than places like Cairns and Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Instead of going to Cairns, you can go to Port Douglas and have a fairly similarly sun-kissed experience. Instead of Sydney's Northern Beaches, you could potentially travel a little further north in order to find yourself in the sunny township of Newcastle, where you can enjoy its crystal clear waters without having to navigate Bondi-level crowds.

Choosing to take the road less travelled won't just save you some serious dollars, but it'll also allow you to experience a more serene and in that sense, a more authentic Australian landscape.

Infinite possibilities

There are quite honestly an infinite amount of experiences to be had across the surface of this great island nation, so chances are fairly strong that even your budget trip will be able to provide you with a lifetime's worth of enrichment.



Be sure to map out your trip itinerary well ahead of time in order to make the most of all the holiday deals that are available to you!