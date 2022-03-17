For more than a decade Converte has been introducing biological farming practices across Australia. Farmers are discovering well-fed soil microbes give back in spades. Triple bottom-line benefits are captured through extra resilience, sustainability and yield. Healthy soils make all other inputs work more efficiently, convert nitrogen to plant available forms, build organic matter and carbon, and help to transfer trace elements and minerals that play critical roles in plant productivity and quality. Healthy soil biology complimented with the right nutrients and trace elements makes crops more resilient. Biology plays a crucial role in the structure of soils influencing it's ability to hold moisture, cycle nutrients and cope with extreme weather stresses. In a healthy soil with optimal biology the communication lines between soil and plant are fully operational. Soil nutrients are transferred to the plant and in exchange plant sugars are sent to the roots zone feeding the soil biology. Once the soil-plant relationship is optimised the plant has access to nutrients and enzymes to build strong, healthy plants. Integrating Converte Bio-Agri inputs is an easy process, the application rates are modest and can be combined with other applications to save on time and cost. Best results have been observed when using Converte Seed Primer and then applying Plantfood four to six weeks post sowing. Economic returns of more than $100 per hectare are being recorded for broadacre cropping, so it pays to integrate biological practices and also makes an important investment into future soil health and function.

Integrating Bio-Agri inputs into cropping operations

