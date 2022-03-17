Barley growers can look forward to greater yields and improved reliability thanks to the release of two new market-leading varieties by AGT, Cyclops and Minotaur. Both are available through AGT Affiliates and local retailers for 2022 sowing. Throughout its field evaluation, Cyclops revealed itself to be the highest-yielding barley variety in western and southern Australia, while Minotaur demonstrated an average six per cent yield advantage over popular RGT Planet. Cyclops performs exceptionally well in the medium rainfall, medium yield potential environments, where it has set a new yield benchmark for the majority of Australia. Cyclops also has a physical grain quality and disease resistance package that compares well with most other varieties. Meanwhile, Minotaur has proven an ideal substitute for RGT Planet in medium-to-high rainfall zones. Cyclops is quick-mid maturing with a short plant type that resists lodging while head loss remains similar to Latrobe and Spartacus CL. As a result, its high yield potential is enhanced by reduced losses during windy conditions. Minotaur provides the option of a mid-slow maturity that is slightly slower than RGT Planet, allowing growers to better manage large sowing programs or an early-season break. Both Cyclops and Minotaur offer excellent grain quality packages with superior test weights, lower screenings and notably higher retention than popular varieties.

New barley varieties give growers a double benefit

