O'Reilly Trucks has been named the best performing Penske dealer in Australia for 2021. The family owned and operated business came out on top of every dealer in the country based on several set criteria to take the win. "This great result was achieved through a combination of hard work, teamwork, and offering a great service along with the great support from our loyal customers," O'Reilly Trucks manger Tracey O'Reilly said. The business won a customised, sign-written ute thanks to a partnership between Penske Australia and Meritor HVS Australia. The ute was presented to the team in March 2022 which also coincided with the celebration of two years as the Penske Dealer for the region. O'Reilly Trucks was founded in July 2010 by Brad and Tracey O'Reilly. At that stage they ran the business with just one assistant. "Through hard work and offering a great service we have grown the business from those humble beginning to now have a team of more than 20 dedicated staff members," Brad said. The major growth started in 2018 when O'Reilly Trucks were appointed the Scania dealers for the region, with this the workshop grew and parts were put in stock to support the Scania product. In March 2020, O'Reilly Trucks were appointed the Penske dealers for the region encompassing Western Star, MAN and Dennis Eagle Trucks and Detroit Engines. This involved a huge growth in the business with the number of staff growing from 10 to 20 virtually overnight. With this increase in staff numbers came the opening of a dedicated spare parts building to supply genuine and quality aftermarket truck, trailer, and bus parts to the local region and beyond. Over the past two years the spare parts department has expanded in both physical size of the warehouse and staff numbers. Stocking parts from all major brands to suit all makes and models supported by a team of staff with more than 100 years of combined experience between them to help their customers "hit the road with confidence." "We are honoured to receive the support from such worldwide industry leaders in Meritor HVS and the Penske Australia brands; Western Star, MAN, Dennis Eagle, and Detroit along with a wide range of other leading suppliers to enable us to support our loyal and expanding customer base," Tracey said. O'Reilly Trucks is a family-owned-and-operated business located in Wagga Wagga servicing the Riverina and surrounds with quality truck, trailer and bus parts and service. The business has strong ties to the community through the participation and support of several local community, sporting, and charity groups.

O'Reilly Trucks named best performing dealer in 2021 by Penske Australia

The business has strong ties to the community through the participation and support of several local community, sporting, and charity groups.