VENDORS sold 7650 sheep and lambs at Griffith on Friday. A significant number of pens were subsequently passed in. The bulk of the trade weight lambs were purchased by feeder buyers with lambs selling from $158 to $212/head. The small number of lambs to processors sold from $156 to $210/head. There was a reasonable supply of Dorper lambs with trade and heavy weight lambs selling from $150 to $195/head. Not all export processors operated fully across the extra heavy lines. Lambs from 26.1kg to 30kg sold from $211 to $222/head with over 30kg lambs selling from $233 to $286/head. Extra-heavy Dorper lambs reached $250/head. A small offering of light lambs to the processors sold from $120 to $146/head. A small mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processor's and the market was firm. Extra heavy Merinos sold from $145 to $174/head and heavy Dorper ewes up to $190/head.

Values $20 to $30 cheaper