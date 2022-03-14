news, local-news,

MARCH 19: Tumbarumba Show will be held on the corner of The Parade and Lauder Streets. Tumbarumba. March 23: Agricultural researchers and advisors will share insights at a range of upcoming events. These free updates will start at Ardlethan on March 23 and conclude at Yerong Creek on March 28. The dates for the events are. Ardlethan March 23, Greenethorpe March 24, Temora March 25, Yerong Creek March 28. Please register at (02) 6980 1333, or farmlink.com.au/farmlink-breakfast-wrap. FRIDAY MARCH 25: A SheepMaster Open Day will be held from 2pm to 4pm at Beckom in southern NSW. Hosted by Mike O'Hare there will be SheepMaster display including Apollo 73. Participants will be invited to an informal question and answer session with NSW SheepMaster Stud Breeders, and breed founder Neil Garnett. To register phone 0429 782 189 or email oharemp@bigpond.com. APRIL 1: A Dinner will be held at the Ex-Servicemen's Club to celebrate Lockhart 125 Years.Representatives from the original families who were around when Lockhart was proclaimed a village in 1896 will be special guests. The night and weekend of celebrations will be opened by Dr Joe McGirr MP - Member for Wagga Wagga and other activities include trivia questions of Lockhart with prizes, a roll call of the early families, and photo presentations of early life in Lockhart. Cost: $40.00. For details contact Shirley on 0457 644 772 or cooinda75@bigpond.com APRIL 23: The Hume and Hovell Ultra comittee is partnering with Snowy Valleys Council to bring the inaugural Tumbarumba to Rosewood Rail Trail marathon. half marathon and 10km walk and run. Visit http://humehovellultra.com/trrt-race-information/ SEPTEMBER 3: Narrandera Show will be held at Elizabeth Street, Narrandera. SEPTEMBER 4: Finley Show will be held at Tongs Street, Finley. SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held at the Wagga Showground, Lot 1 Bourke Street. OCTOBER 1 and 2: The Good Old Days Festival, is set to go ahead at Barellan. Visitors will be able to see horse, bullock, camel, donkey, mules and goats in harness, an Australian Light Horse display, camel races, blade shearing, butter churning, dog jump, working dogs, blacksmith, rope turning, sheaf tossing, old fashioned children's games, bush poetry, scone making, market stalls and the grand parade.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/e1281058-a083-4a3a-b52b-6defb725a657.jpg/r78_392_1554_1226_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg