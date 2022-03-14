news, local-news,

PRICES continued to climb across several categories during the Wagga cattle market on Monday. Vendors sold 2900 head and Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said there was a small selection of trade heifers and steers weighing 400kg to 500kg. Heavy export numbers declined with feedlots again stepping up to take the younger portion. The regular export and domestic processors were in attendance however, not all feedlot buyers made it to the market. Trade cattle were in short supply and competition improved on the previous sale. Trade heifers made 460c to 525c/kg. Trade steer numbers increased to average 567c/kg and the pick of the vealers sold from 554c to 586c/kg. The feeder steers market gained traction with a few more orders in play. Prices for lighter weight steers improved notably to average 641c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred steers 400 to 500kg gained 9c to average 572c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable numbers. Medium weight heifers sold 3c dearer selling from 511c to 567c/kg. There were fair numbers of quality well-bred feeder heifers under 400kg and buying competition was erratic due to mixed quality. Price ranged from 508c to 588c/kg. Restocking weaner steers returning to the paddock made from 620c to 808c while the heifer portion topped at 768c/kg. Heavy steers and bullock supplies declined. A few steers suitable for the processors sold from 420c to 540c/kg. Bullock prices were unchanged averaging 450c/kg. There was a bigger group of buyers in the cow market along with some domestic competition for the nicely weighted cows with shape. Heavy D4 and D3 types gained 11c to 15c/kg with prices ranging from 372c to 401c/kg. Middle run of cows witnessed a few selling at 320c to 372c/kg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/3578440e-e391-47ea-8f44-d40e52862d06.jpg/r3_589_5757_3840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Trade cattle in short supply at Wagga sale