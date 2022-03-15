  1. Home
PHOTOS

Citrus Technical Forum 2022 attracts hundreds to Sunshine Coast | PHOTOS

Local News

LABOUR and export opportunities were two of the hot topics at the Citrus Technical Forum 2022 held at the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, on March 8-9.

Many delegates said they enjoyed the ability to connect face to face with colleagues within the industry after almost two years of fewer meetings due to COVID-induced travel restrictions.

Hosted by Citrus Australia, Organisers said about 320 people attended the event which was at the Novotel Twin Waters Resort.

A trade exhibition also presented plenty of products and services for perusal, while an industry awards dinner gave attendees a networking opportunity.

