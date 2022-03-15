news, local-news, Citrus Technical Forum, Sunshine Coast, May 8 - 9, Novotel Twin Waters, limes, oranges, mandarins, citrus

LABOUR and export opportunities were two of the hot topics at the Citrus Technical Forum 2022 held at the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, on March 8-9. Many delegates said they enjoyed the ability to connect face to face with colleagues within the industry after almost two years of fewer meetings due to COVID-induced travel restrictions. Hosted by Citrus Australia, Organisers said about 320 people attended the event which was at the Novotel Twin Waters Resort. A trade exhibition also presented plenty of products and services for perusal, while an industry awards dinner gave attendees a networking opportunity. RELATED READING Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/F96xjWybVc3FcQiiSwA3u6/079b7b2b-2f26-4b60-a7f1-64c8a550f6a5.JPG/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg