Citrus Technical Forum 2022 attracts hundreds to Sunshine Coast | PHOTOS
LABOUR and export opportunities were two of the hot topics at the Citrus Technical Forum 2022 held at the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, on March 8-9.
Many delegates said they enjoyed the ability to connect face to face with colleagues within the industry after almost two years of fewer meetings due to COVID-induced travel restrictions.
Morning tea at the Citrus Technical Forum 2022 and the trade show area is abuzz. (Note the citrus-themed mini lamingtons on the table). #CitrusTechpic.twitter.com/EbBHEcQmk5— Good Fruit and Veg (@GoodFruitandVeg) March 9, 2022
Hosted by Citrus Australia, Organisers said about 320 people attended the event which was at the Novotel Twin Waters Resort.
A trade exhibition also presented plenty of products and services for perusal, while an industry awards dinner gave attendees a networking opportunity.
