RECENTLY Helen De Costa found a list of "life goals," that she had written down when she was a teenager. At the time the high-school student expressed that she wanted to be a stock and station agent. Now Miss De Costa is a regular face at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre and is known throughout the agricultural industry in southern NSW and beyond. Her goal became a reality when she became a livestock agent with H Francis and Co back in 2019 and embarked on her trainee-ship. "I was cleaning up a room at mum and dads place (recently) and found a list of life goals ... one of them was to become a stock and station agent," she said. Part of achieving her career goals involved receiving the 2017 CM Hocking Memorial Scholarship, offered through the Hereford Society. Miss De Costa said that scholarship, and the opportunities afforded to her by the stud stock industry, was invaluable. "It helped me when I was at uni and studying ag science ... it took some of the stress off financially and I was able to get text books," she said. Miss De Costa said her involvement in the stud industry, and as a former vice president of Hereford Youth, has helped in her current role as a livestock agent. Now Miss De Costa is encouraging people in the industry to look for industry scholarships such as the one she received. Applications are currently open for the CM Hocking Memorial Scholarship. The Hereford's Australia bursary was introduced 20 years ago to support young people pursuing careers in agriculture across the country. Founded in 2002 through the estate of the late 'Madge' Hocking, a pioneer of the Hereford industry, the $5000 bursary is open to all Australian citizens undertaking study that will be applied to the breeding and management of Hereford cattle. Madge, alongside her husband, Hock, spearheaded Oakdene Herefords, and had a dedication to fostering the next generation of industry talent. When Herefords Australia received the substantial legacy estate, Mrs Hocking advised the bequest was her way of saying 'thank you' to the breed. Herefords Australia, Breed and Business Development Manager, Kathleen Allan encouraged all young men and women with interests in furthering the Hereford breed to apply for the prestigious scholarship. "Agriculture, and in particular the cattle industry, is in a thriving position and in need of highly-skilled and eager young people to join our growing and progressive sector," Ms Allan said. "There are endless exciting and challenging careers within the broad scope of the industry ready to be grasped. "It has been a heartening experience to see the results of CM Hocking Memorial Scholarship winners across the bursary's alumni, and Herefords Australia is honoured to carry Mrs Hocking's legacy," she said. Applications for the CM Hocking Memorial Scholarship close on 5pm, on 24 April 2022.

