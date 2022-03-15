news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 12,180 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said there was 2000 additional sheep and lambs. The quality across the trade weight lambs was very mixed this week with buyers having to sort through lots to find finished lambs. Export types continue to be well presented and the competition this week was stronger. A few processors were absent and prices were firm to a little softer in places. Agents were quick to pass in lots where finish was lacking. Trade lambs sold over a wide price range with finished shorter skinned lots propping up the market. Overall lambs were $1 to $3/head softer with medium and heavy trade lambs selling from $195 to $209/head to average 796c/kg cwt. Both domestic and export processors operated across the heavy lamb category with prices slipping just $3. Lambs selling from $195 to $209/head. Export lambs and 26.1kg to 30kg lambs were unchanged selling from $208 to $234/head and lambs over 30kg gained $5 selling up to $264/head. Heavy Dorper lambs sold to $225/head. Restockers were a little quieter this week paying from $110 to $178/head for light and medium weight lambs back to the paddock. A good offering of lambs suitable to turn out selling from $92 to $129/head. A mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processor's with prices unchanged for heavy mutton. Extra-heavy crossbred ewes sold from $174 to $194/head and heavy Merinos sold up to $175/head. CW & WJ Bourke of Nathalia sold 35 shorn lambs for $264. KW & IM Thomas of Culcairn sold 60 shorn lambs for $260. Queltara Pty Ltd of Gerogery sold 141 shorn lambs for $251. AP and RB O'Keefe of Culcairn sold 58 lambs for $248.

Export lambs draw in bids at Corowa