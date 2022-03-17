news, local-news,

SUCCESS flowed for Becky Roberson, 16 of Wagga, at the recent Australasian Showhorse and Rider Championships. Miss Roberson, who is in Year 11 at Wagga Christian College, competed on four different horses at the event. She was representing Team NSW during the championships in Melbourne, earlier this month. The Wagga rider brought home wins including champion child's large hack championship in the height category more than 16hh. She also secured child's large pony championship in the height category of 13hh and not exceeding 14hh. Miss Roberson qualified in the rider class, 15, 16, 17 years and was placed fourth over all in this competition. Meanwhile, her Galloway Rosedale Rembrandt (Riley) also qualified and was placed equal third and ended up fourth on rescore. Miss Roberson said the standard of competition was high and it was pleasing to do well. The event, at Werribee Park National Equestrian Centre, attracted some of the most accomplished competitors from throughout Australia. Miss Roberson said she had been riding horses since she was around three-years old. "My mum helps me a lot," she said. After experiencing event cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic Miss Roberson said she was looking forward to attending more shows. She will head to the 2022 Grand National Saddle Horse and Rider Championships, and also Sydney Royal Easter Show.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/d9d1d131-b023-418b-8f2e-f9967c1b18ff.jpg/r0_181_1333_934_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg