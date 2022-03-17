news, local-news,

Eight growers have been selected for the GrainGrowers OnBoard grower director program. OnBoard is a unique opportunity for growers to take on-farm expertise to the boardroom. The program was launched in 2021 by GrainGrowers after recognising the depth of talented growers capable of making significant contributions to the sector, yet lack of grower applicants for industry boards and committees. The program comprises of hard and soft skills training by expert facilitators as well as funding participants to complete the Australian Institute of Company Directors course. Successful applicants for the 2022 program are: GrainGrowers chairman Brett Hosking said OnBoard was designed to help growers utilise the skills that would ultimately serve them well on board roles.

Program fosters links from on-farm experience to policy decisions