A TOTAL of 41,000 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said lamb numbers increased moderately. Quality was fair to very good, along with the usual clean up lots, and nondescript lambs. Well finished extra heavy lambs were well supplied. Trade lambs once again in short supply and quality across shorter skin types was very good. Not all buyers attended, and key export and domestic companies were not as active. The market weakened over all categories. Most of the plainer bred and conditioned type lambs were discounted Results for trade lambs showed a wide price variation, with the market fluctuating greatly at times throughout the sale. Trade lambs prices softened $2 to $4/head. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold from $174 to $212 to average 837c/kg cwt. There was a mixed selection of young lambs suitable for restockers and lot feeders. Feedlot buyers paid to a top price of $222, while lambs returning to the paddock sold from $107 to $171. Extra-heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and competition was erratic with some companies quite selective. The heaviest pen estimated to weigh 42kg recorded a top price of $285 with the bulk averaging 707c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg slipped $14 selling from $202 to $236/head. It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a small field of buyers. Heavy ewe mutton sold to fluctuating demand averaging 526c to 540c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was erratic for the plainer types with the bulk heading north. Trade sheep averaged 490c to 575c/kg.

Wagga sheep and lamb market, March 17 2022