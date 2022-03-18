news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 6100 sheep and lambs at Griffith on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Jenny Kelly said there was a smaller yarding following the cheaper market trends of the past week. There was some stand-out extra heavy fed lambs offered alongside a mixed line-up of heavy and trade types, with light lambs in limited supply. Demand was subdued, with not all buyers operating to capacity and willing to walk-away from pens when auctioneers tried to build rates. One agency passed-in nearly a full lane way of Merino lambs, with other odd lots also passed-in across the market. Prices were similar to a few dollars cheaper compared to a week ago. An impressive line of extra heavy crossbred lambs, estimated at 38-40kg cwt, topped the market at $285. Two export buyers still gave reasonable support to the heaviest lambs in proper fat score 3 and 4 condition at $240 to $270 for the majority. Lambs that struggled the most in the auction were the 27kg to 30kg crossbred types that weren't fully finished, with these selling from $200 to $228/hd. Best heavy trade lambs $190 to $205/hd and fed Merinos in a skin to $210. Plainer trade lambs under 24kg cwt mostly $150 to $182 depending on breed type, finish and number in a pen. On a carcass basis the bulk of the processing lambs were estimated within a range of 700c to 760c/kg, although within this average result was plainer lambs under the benchmark of 700c. Not a lot of quantity or quality in the sheep yarding. Some small pen lots of extra heavy ewes had prices for these tracking just under 500c/kg cwt, with the general run of sheep at 500c to 570c/kg cwt or $120 to $160 for most.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/54a0b3fc-4d86-43e3-8603-3b1fa9d56cd1.jpg/r2_24_774_460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Griffith sheep and lamb market, March 18 2022