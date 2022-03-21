news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 2850 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said there were more strong signals for secondary cattle with prices continuing to climb over several categories. There was a small selection of trade heifers and steers weighing 400 to 500kg. Heavy export numbers increased with feedlot buyers from major export companies dominating the market procuring most to feed on. The regular export and domestic processors were in attendance and not all feedlot buyers operated. Local restockers were at the market and all were bidding strongly over several weight categories. Trade cattle were in short supply and competition improved on the previous sale with buyers clashing against feedlots for supplies. Trade heifers made 460c to 556c/kg. Trade steer numbers increased to average 574c/kg. The pick of the vealers sold from 538c to 606c/kg. The feeder steer market improved which was mostly driven by export companies acquiring cattle for the winter months ahead. Prices for lighter weight steers averaged 645c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred steers 400 to 500kg were well supplied selling at 522c to 618c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable numbers. Medium weight heifers sold 5c easier making from 498c to 564c/kg. Weaner steers 330-400kg met strong demand from feedlots and restockers with prices improving notably with the bulk selling from 584c to 710c/kg. Heifers 200kg to 280kg returning to the paddock sold from 615c to 655c/kg. Heavy steers and bullock supplies increased with a large percentage selling to lot feeders. A few steers and bullocks suitable for the processors sold from 458c to 510c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks destined for feedlots made from 456c to 598c/kg. There was a big group of buyers in the cow market along with some domestic competition for the nicely weighted cows with shape. Heavy D4 types gained 13c/kg. Prices ranged from 390c to 418c/kg. Middle run was selling at 340c to 395c/kg.

Wagga cattle market, March 21 2022