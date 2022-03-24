New workshop completed

The team at Intersales were excited to announce the completion of a new machinery workshop at their East Wagga premises recently. The modern 1200 square meter workshop facility has been custom designed and purpose built to cater to Intersales's needs. Each work bay is large enough to accommodate the large Steiger tractor or flagship size Case IH header on duals, or a combination of smaller machines. Intersales operates Case IH dealerships in Temora, Wagga Wagga, Griffith and Wodonga and offers sales of new and used machinery as well as comprehensive service and spare parts. Intersales director and Wagga Wagga branch manager Adam Blachut said their rate of growth has exceeded their expectations. "When we opened Intersales Wagga Wagga we knew that we would require additional workshop space, however we were surprised at how quickly we outgrew the existing facility," he said. However, as you might imagine it has been more of a challenge than it otherwise might have been to actually build such a dedicated construction. "I'd like to thank my team for working in conditions that were less than ideal while we waited for the new facilities to be completed," Mr Blachut said. "This has been a very challenging time to build with various COVID-19 related delays and building materials in short supply, however we had an excellent builder, David Hurst Constructions, who was able to navigate these challenges and provide us with an excellent result in a very short time frame. Wagga Wagga City Council is very keen to support business growth and development and they have been very supportive of our initiatives and provided guidance and assistance when needed." Additionally, over the coming weeks Intersales' previous workshop facility will be converted into a 500 square meter parts storage warehouse. "Increasing the parts inventory stored in our Wagga Wagga branch is strategic for us, as Wagga Wagga is centrally located to Intersales dealerships and provides fast response times when customer machines require parts and service," he said. "In planning every aspect of our new facilities, our sole focus has been on how we increase employee comfort and safety, so we can best support our customers' needs and increase the level of service that we provide to them." To officially open the shed on March 17, Intersales invited Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Pete McCann, along with Case IH head of network development Hector McInnes, Case IH national sale co-ordinator Gerard Prior, plus brand representatives and Intersales staff. The ribbon was cut by managing director of Intersales Peter Heinrich.

New workshop completed

Ribbon cutting: Adam Blachut, Intersales director and Wagga Wagga branch manager (left) with Peter Heinrich, managing director of Intersales. Photos: Supplied

Built: Hector McInnes (Case IH network development, left), Peter Heinrich, Gerard Prior (Case IH national sale co-ordinator), and Peter McCann (Case IH Aus/NZ GM).

Ready for you: Wagga Wagga is centrally located to Intersales' dealerships and provides fast response times when customer machines require parts and service.