WITH the pump price above $2.20 a litre for diesel rural leaders and police are warning landholders to be on the lookout for thieves. South West Zone Coordinator of the Rural Crime Prevention Team, detective sergeant Damian Nott has encouraged vigilance. He said locks on pumps and the bowser were key and for those wanting to increase the level of security the option of installing cameras was also an option. "Good record keeping goes a long way too," he said. Landholders were encouraged to report all theft. NSW Farmers Grains Committee chairman Justin Everitt said the cost of fuel was a huge impost as producers prepare for the upcoming winter cropping season. He said the tractors were working full time spraying and preparing ground for sowing. "Thieves are desperate for fuel and they will try and get it," he said. Please report all rural crime to your local police station in the first instance or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

