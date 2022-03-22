news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 8300 sheep and lambs at Corowa on Monday which was down about 4000 on the previous sale. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said trade lambs sold from 805c to 815c/kg cwt. Heavy trade lambs sold to domestic processors from $181 to $205/head. Heavy lambs were in reasonable supply with both domestic and export processors operating. Lambs lifted $7 selling from $197 to $215/head. Some good quality supplementary fed lambs were offered in the export category with lambs weighing from 26.1 to 30kg lambs unchanged selling from $212 to $229/head and lambs over 30kg easing $2 selling up to $252/head.

Corowa sheep and lamb market, March 21 2022