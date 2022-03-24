Helping to avoid a fire catastrophe

Aussie pumps

Without the winter rain continuing right through into spring and even summer, we could never had had such luscious grass, such a fabulous grain crop, and continued success with horticulture and livestock. However there is a downside. Firefighting authorities warn that the huge fuel load could bring what is described as a bushfire time bomb. We all know our fire fighters do a magnificent job, but these men and women can't be expected to be everywhere at once. The team at Riverina Pumps, based at Harvey's Mowers, work hard with farmers and blockies (owners of small properties). If you're living on what they call the urban interface, you need to be prepared for what could be a late but horrific fire season. Riverina Pumps has loads of bushfire survival guides. Produced by Australian Pump Industries, they are free of charge and deal not only with property preparation, precautions and personal safety, but also cover everything from crop protection to livestock safety as well. With a combination of water and the right amount of preparation, you could put sprinklers on your roof, providing a halo of protection over buildings and even surrounding shrubs. "A top quality pump is essential," said the Riverina's Tom Maguire. "A higher priced pump isn't necessarily better than one that appears to be too good to be true. Aussie Pumps' Fire Chief out performs its competitor equivalent models by 25 per cent." With the pump equipped either as a standard recoil start, or optionally an electric start, it has the ability to deliver 100 litres per minute at over 60 metres head. That's a lot of water to throw at a fire at high pressure. Check the curves in the Survival Guide to get a good idea of what the pump actually does at delivering high pressure water where it counts. Aussie's pump components are also superior to its competitors, with a big seven inch impeller in the base product that is one piece and accounts for the superb hydraulics of the unit. The company uses only Honda engines for petrol drive units, but makes a duplicate range using Yanmar air cooled diesel engines as well. Riverina Pumps' Aussie 'Quik Prime' pumps offer value for money and quality, backed up with a five year warranty.

Were only a heatwave away from a fire catastrophe

