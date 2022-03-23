Ride for Resilience begins in Tasmania

news, local-news,

THE picturesque roads of Tasmania will feature during the Ride for Resilience event, which starts this week. Ride for Resilience is one of the major projects on the calendar for Active Farmers. It also serves as an important fundraiser. This week, kicking off Thursday we will be watching the journey of around 30 cyclists. The cyclists will ride 400 kilomtres over three days in Tassie. Ride for Resilience is the major annual fundraising event for Active Farmers this year. All proceeds will allow the organisation to continue to grow, innovate and service our communities better. The ride also raises the awareness of the importance of physical and mental health in the bush. Our farming communities matter and their well-being is matters.

