news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 38,600 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said lamb numbers declined on the back of last week's cheaper market. Quality was fair to very good along with increased supplies of clean up lots and nondescript lambs. Well finished Extra heavy lambs were well supplied. Trade lambs were in reasonable numbers however there was a significant number longer in the wool. There were more buyers operating and key export and domestic companies were a lot more active. The market tracked dearer over trade and heavy classes. Most of the lighter weight plainer bred and conditioned type lambs were discounted. Results for trade lambs showed a a dearer trend particularly at the heavier end. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold $5 dearer selling from $144 to $213/head to average 841c/kg cwt . There was a mixed selection of young lambs suitable for restockers and lot feeders. Feedlot buyers paid to a top price of $226 while lambs returning to the paddock sold to weak competition selling from $104 to $156/head. Extra heavy lambs weighing more than 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and competition was significantly stronger with some major export companies upping the ante. Big heavy lambs 30kg carcass weight plus sold $14/head dearer to average 743c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg gained $8 selling from $212 to $242/head. It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a larger field of buyers with some companies prepared to chase the market. Heavy ewe mutton sold to solid demand averaging 536c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was steady. Trade sheep averaged 519c to 562c/kg .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/0f09578b-a7ca-4edd-a3ec-6624781c9a5a.jpg/r0_150_4032_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wagga sheep and lamb market March 24 2022