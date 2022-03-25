news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 8450 sheep and lambs at the Griffith market on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said numbers increased by more than 2000 sheep and lambs. The yarding was made up of the regular supplementary extra heavy lambs and the quality was excellent. The rest of the yarding was mostly store types with only a handful of trade weight lambs offered. The usual buying group were present, however, not all were operating fully. Prices were firm to a little dearer in places. The small offering of trade and heavy weight lambs sold from $164 to $212/head with Dorper lambs making from $150 to $188/head. Extra heavy export type lambs were well supplied, however, as the sale progressed the competition eased. Lambs from 26.1kg to 30kg gained $5 selling from $217 to $233/head and the over 30kg lambs reached $280/head. It was a mixed quality offering of mutton with not a lot of weight on offer. Heavy Merino ewes sold from $170 to $175 and trade sheep from $124 to $152/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/1922a823-1724-44a5-994b-8141f5893ba0.jpg/r0_13_776_451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Griffith sheep and lamb market, March 25 2022