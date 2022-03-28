news, local-news,

APRIL 1: A Dinner will be held at the Ex-Servicemen's Club to celebrate Lockhart 125 Years. Representatives from the original families who were around when Lockhart was proclaimed a village in 1896 will be guests. The weekend of celebrations will be opened by Dr Joe McGirr MP - Member for Wagga Wagga and other activities include trivia questions with prizes, a roll call of the early families, and photo presentations of early life in Lockhart. Cost: $40.00. Contact Shirley on 0457 644 772 or cooinda75@bigpond.com APRIL 16 and 17: Holbrook Easter Fly-In will be held at the Holbrook Airfield. Holbrook Ultralight Club has staged this popular Fly-in annually since 2006. Refreshments will be available on arrival and throughout both days, commencing at about 9am on Saturday and continuing until 3pm on Sunday. Lunch will also be available on both Saturday and Sunday. The Fly-in Dinner "amongst the aircraft" will be served in the club hangar on Saturday evening commencing with pre-dinner drinks at 6pm. Trial instructional flights and BFRs will be available. Contact, Holbrook Ultralight Club 0488 579 256. APRIL 23: The Hume and Hovell Ultra comittee is partnering with Snowy Valleys Council to bring the inaugural Tumbarumba to Rosewood Rail Trail marathon, half marathon and 10km walk and run. Visit http://humehovellultra.com/trrt-race-information/ SEPTEMBER 3: Narrandera Show will be held at Elizabeth Street, Narrandera. SEPTEMBER 4: Finley Show will be held at Tongs Street, Finley. SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held at the Wagga Showground, Lot 1 Bourke Street. SEPTEMBER 20 to 22: Henty Machinery Field Days returns to the calendar in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. Exhibitor online applications opened this month and online ticket sales for general entry and the tickets for the Wednesday night entertainment will open in June. With the 2019 field days drawing more than 850 exhibitors across 1200 sites, numbers are anticipated to be strong this year. OCTOBER 1 and 2: The Good Old Days Festival, is set to go ahead at Barellan. Visitors will see horse, bullock, camel, donkey, mules and goats in harness, an Australian Light Horse display, camel races, blade shearing, butter churning, dog jump, working dogs, blacksmith, rope turning, sheaf tossing, old fashioned children's games, bush poetry, scone making, market stalls and the grand parade.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/9df4128c-853e-480a-9af0-c49d165e10ff.jpg/r0_127_2500_1539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg