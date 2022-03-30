Winner of Rising Dust announced

fun-stuff, competitions,

Jannese Bundy of Beckom has won a copy of the latest book written by popular rural author Fleur McDonald. Rising Dust was published this week, on March 29, and promises to entice readers with the popular storyline of Detective Dave Burrows. Thank you to all of the people who entered The Rural's online competition and please be sure to look out for more opportunities to win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/a2e01d96-34b5-44e0-9d52-5657211791a7.jpg/r0_43_169_138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg