A TOTAL of 10,500 sheep and lambs sold at Corowa on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said more than 2000 additional sheep and lambs were offered this week. The quality improved with sheep and lambs to suit all buying types. A better offering of trade lambs were available with buyers keen to participate on freshly shorn lots. The usual autumn buyers were present with the one dominant domestic buyer back in the market. Prices were firm to $5 stronger. The quality and quantity of trade lambs improved with medium and heavy trade lambs unchanged to $5 dearer. Lambs sold from $164 to $206/head to average 814c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs to the domestic and export processors were also very well supplied and the finish in places was excellent. Lambs were unchanged selling from $193 to $214/head. Competition was stronger across the heavy export types with lambs selling up to $5 better in places making from $206 to $240/head for lambs weighing from 26.1kg to 30kg and up to $276/head for lambs over 30kg. Light weight lambs sold from $145 to $156/head and restockers paid from $103 to $158/head for lambs back to the paddock. A large offering of light Merino lambs sold from $73 to $150/head and trade weights sold from $145 to $175/head. Additional weight was available across the mutton run with the market lifting up to $8/head. Extra heavy cross bred ewes sold from $174 to $192/head and heavy Merinos ewes sold up to $185/head. COROWA QUOTES: White Ag of Yarrawonga sold 102 shorn lambs for $276. J and C Gorman of Yarrawonga sold 22 shorn lambs for $255.60. Corlette Pastoral, Mulwala sold 47 Merino lambs for $175. Newfield farming sold 56 Merino ewes for $185.

Prices firm to $5 stronger at Corowa sale