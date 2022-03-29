news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 3200 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers increased moderately due to last week's dearer market helping lift numbers. There was a small selection of trade heifers and steers with the bulk of the younger cattle more suited to feedlots. Heavy export numbers increased with feedlots again stepping up to purchase all the younger stock. The regular export and domestic processors were in a attendance and not all operated. There was less feedlot activity, while restocking interest waned notably. Trade cattle were in short supply and buyers were selective mostly due to the plainer condition of stock. Trade heifers made 492c to 567c/kg. Trade steers were few averaging 557c/kg. The feeder market for light weight steers lost traction, with several feedlot orders not as active. Prices for lighter weight steers slipped 37c to average 608c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred steers 400 to 500kg were keenly sought despite some major feedlots not operating. Well-bred lines sold from 520c to 622c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in short supply. Medium-weight heifers sold 4c dearer averaging 545c/kg. There were fair numbers of quality well-bred feeder heifers under 400kg and buying competition fluctuated due to a strong restocking order. Heifers to feed on gained 9c to average 566c/kg. Heifers returning to the paddock 330 to 400kg recorded a top price of 630c/kg or the equivalent of $2268/head, Heavy steers and bullocks sold to weaker feedlot demand, with processors competition also subdued. Heavy feeder steers dipped 25c selling from 475c to 560c/kg. A few C3 steers and C4 bullocks suitable for the processors sold from 408c to 536c/kg. The cow market struggled for momentum with cow numbers increasing to 850 head. Heavy D4 and D3 types slipped 11c to 22c/kg. Prices ranged from 374c to 402c/kg. The middle run of leaner types was few, distorting price trends. The D3 medium weight averaged 378c/kg.

Wagga cattle market, March 28 2022