Charity steer sells for $12,000 at Wagga

news, local-news,

STUDENTS from Willans Hill School in Wagga were elated when a charity steer made a whopping $12,000 on Monday. The steer, prepared and bred by cattleman John Rodd, looked a picture when he went under the hammer at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre. In what has been a longstanding project, supported by the Wagga RSL, students were able to benefit from the charitable act. This was the 15th steer the Wagga RSL has purchased, with the aim of auctioning it off to raise money. Mr Rodd and his daughter Kimberley were on hand to watch the auction and also to show 35 school children the 550 kilogram steer, and the selling process at Wagga saleyards. The steer called 'Milkshake" was secured by Aristocrat Technologies. It's estimated the combined project which sees Mr Rodd prepare a steer with support from Wagga RSL has raised more than $175,000 over the years. Steers have been prepared in good years, during droughts, and even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Past president of the Wagga RSL, John Keyes, was the initiator of this unique concept which has stood the test of time and earned fondness among the school community and wider agricultural field. Mr Keys was at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Monday to meet with children from Willans Hill and watch Milkshake sell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/e8d1a661-51b6-4776-8bd5-396b61fad9bf.jpg/r0_201_3960_2438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg