Police are calling for information regarding the theft of Merino ewes from Weja. Rural Crime Investigators from Murrumbidgee Police District are investigating the theft of 70 Merino ewe lambs from a property on Weja Road, Weja. It is believed they were taken from a paddock between Wednesday 15 December 2021 and early February 2022. The ewes are tagged with yellow tags displaying Property Identification Code ND140162 and the word CAMERON. They are ear marked with two Y, taken from the right ear. If anyone can assist with this investigation, or you believe you know where these ewe lambs are, please contact Murrumbidgee Rural Crime investigators on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police investigate the theft of Merino ewes from Weja