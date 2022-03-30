news, local-news,

THE latest information regarding SheepMasters was shared during an open day at Beckom. Held at "Wild Oat" SheepMaster Stud and hosted by the O'Hare family the event attracted 52 visitors from throughout the local area as well as Orange, Yass, Wagga, Hay, Berrigan, Molong, Junee, Oaklands, West Wyalong, and many places in between. Visitors heard from breed founder Neil Garnett.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/4ab1aed2-d373-40a3-bb32-3509b0b9cc0b.JPG/r12_611_5171_3526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg