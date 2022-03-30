Rural health on Federal Budget agenda

news, local-news,

RURAL health, diesel fuel costs and mobile service were on the agenda during the Federal Budget for farmers this week. There was also a pledge of an additional $135.6 million over five years to support the National Farmers Federation's (NFF) plan of a $100 billion agricultural sector by 2030. Rural funding measures: Riverina MP Michael McCormack said a positive move from the budget was cutting the fuel excise in half for six months resulting in a 22 cents per litre reduction. From a health perspective Charles Sturt University will receive $14.8 million through its Rural Clinical School to establish training sites. Meanwhile, GrainGrowers chairman Brett Hosking said it was a stable budget but more support was needed for agriculture. "There are still opportunities that decision makers need to consider," he said. GrainGrowers would like to see more commitment on strengthening supply chains, securing and sustaining market access, overhauling freight infrastructure and continuing improvement of telecommunications. "I have spoken to growers who have roads that are unsafe for their vehicles and equipment, some who have even had contractors refuse to complete work because they won't travel along them." "Our growers produce almost $13 billion in gross value to the Australian economy. We want to produce more bumper harvests, but we need investment in the right tools to support this," Mr Hosking said.

