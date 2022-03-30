news, local-news,

NSW government agencies this month took a forward step to fortify the state against one of the world's most destructive fruit pests, Mediterranean fruit fly (Medfly). Exercise Shoo Fly was held in Dareton, to bolster the ability of lead agencies, NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Local Land Services (LLS), to mount an emergency response to eradicate a future Medfly incursion. DPI's plant biosecurity leader, Bev Zurbo, said Medfly is not present in NSW, but it has established in Western Australia and the threat of a Medfly outbreak here is a real possibility with recent outbreaks, which were successfully eradicated, in South Australia. "Exercise Shoo Fly used a real-life scenario to test how well our Medfly emergency response plans work, highlight any operational or logistical gaps, clarify DPI and LLS roles and responsibilities and identify future training needs. With 25 participants from Plant Health Australia, Wentworth Shire Council, Greater Sunraysia Pest Free Area, Agriculture Victoria, ACT Government, six Local Land Services regions and DPI, teams worked in the field, control centre and online to mount a full simulation of an emergency response to Medfly. Medfly, Ceratitis capitata, threatens horticultural industries in eastern Australia as its tolerance of cooler climates makes it highly invasive.

Medfly alert heightened for lucrative horticulture sector