The corporate cloth: Ways for women to build out their professional wardrobe

This is branded content.

Congratulations on landing your new job. The gruelling interview process is over and your start date is on Monday.



You know you're right for the job, except now it's time to look the part. For most corporate workplaces your weekend midriff halter top and ripped jeans won't quite do.



So, if you're drawing a blank on how to dress in a way that looks office appropriate, without losing your entire identity, we've got the ultimate guide to get you through your workweek looking put together and professional.

Don't disregard your own personal style

Beginning a new job can be daunting, it's a whole new world to navigate so it's imperative that you feel comfortable, and confident in yourself.



The best way to do this is to work out how to translate your own style into a more corporate version, whilst still maintaining the personal aspects of it. The way to do this is to firstly work out which silhouettes you favour.

If you favour shorter skirts then fear not, you don't have to abandon your love of minis in order to be office appropriate. Try to stick to versatile neutrals like black, grey and navy as these will streamline your get-ready process in the morning by being able to pair your skirts with more options.



Plus, these staples can be purchased at David Jones online via Qantas Shopping where you'll find a plethora of options.

To keep the skirts more office-appropriate, in cooler months, pair them with a pair of stockings for a chic and suitable work outfit.

If you live in your jeans but your office is a little more business formal than business casual, swap your denim for a similar style of pants.



Cigarette pants, or alternatively wide-leg pants are simple and chic and take the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning.



They're a fail-safe for any office when you're unsure what the dress code is. Pair with a crisp T-shirt for a cool paired back look, or team with a button-down shirt or blouse if your office leans towards the dressier side.



With a switch of a few accessories, all of these items can be switched from desk to drinks appropriate.

Get creative with colour

Personal style is not limited to your preference in silhouettes. If you're beginning to feel a little alien inside your corporate costume, incorporate some colour into your work uniform.



A go-to for so many office workers is the classic button-down. This piece when styled correctly can look incredibly chic whilst also being completely appropriate for your 9-5.



But, if neutrals are not your style, then why would you wear them in the space you spend most of your time in?



Abandon the safe powder blue or a simple white for a jewel tone. Deep jewel tones are a great shade range to play with as they don't appear as stark as something more pastel but still inject more fun and personality.



Double points if you opt for a silkier fabric for a more elegant look.

Back to basics

One of the best ways to build your corporate style is to start with a base of basics. Statement pieces may look new and shiny in the shop window but maybe a little more difficult to wear for the third time in a week without it going unnoticed.



Of course, this doesn't mean you have to do away with more intricate pieces altogether, it simply means to begin with a layer of versatile, simpler styles to use as a capsule wardrobe.



A great pair of black pants in a cut that makes you feel the most confident. A mini or midi skirt in a deep neutral like black or brown can pair with so many different outfits.



Finally finish with a classic button-down, a rotation of crisp t-shirts and at least two pairs of shoes. Some chic loafers for those running around workdays, and a pair of medium-height heels for those Friday afternoon drinks.

Neutral basics mean you have the ability to switch and swap depending on the weather and your activities for the day.



It also means you can chop and change with brighter coloured clothing or accessories without the fear of ending up in a mismatched outfit. Function and fashion, are the best of both worlds.

Never underestimate the power of accessories

If you've always favoured neutrals over more vibrant shades, or perhaps adding a funky, patterned pant or coloured shirt still doesn't feel like you; it's time to pull out the big guns, otherwise known as your accessories.



The right accessories can truly transform an outfit. And, this isn't limited to an extra ring or a bigger bangle. Think, a statement coat or some cool sunglasses. You have a little more room to play when it comes to the items you wear before you park yourself at your desk for the day.



Also, never underestimate the power of a great bag. Taking time to invest in a bag that's going to last through the wear and tear of your commute Monday through to Friday is important, and purchasing one that feels like it reflects your personality is a great way to marry your corporate and personal self.



Of course, accessories can also include little finishes like your makeup. Adding a bold pout can easily add life to an otherwise simple day to day style.

Shop your stash

Starting a new job can feel like you have to completely reinvent yourself. And, this often goes hand in hand with going out and purchasing a whole new wardrobe.



However, this is not necessary. It is highly likely that you already possess quite a few of the items that you already need, especially if you're opting for basics.



Shopping your stash for classic pieces also means that you don't risk wasting money on items you won't wear. It gives you a little more time to understand your work environment and purchase gaps in your wardrobe accordingly.



This limits waste, excessive spending whilst also finding new versatility with items you already own.

Starting a new job is an incredibly exciting time. It's a new chapter in your life and there are endless possibilities that come with this, so it's imperative that you look the part as you begin your new journey.



Don't get too bogged down by being overtly corporate, but rather wear things that feel comfortable on you, stay true to your own style and you'll go far, good luck.