AN industry scholarship worth up to $30,000 has been awarded to Rebecca Groat from "Myall Park" near Griffith in the Riverina. Miss Groat was named winner of 2022 Jan Cathcart Memorial Scholarship. The funds will help to support Miss Groat as she pursues of a Bachelor of Environmental Science degree, majoring in Climate Science and Sustainability at Charles Sturt University. SunRice group chairman Laurie Arthur said Miss Groat's approach to positive outcomes for the environment aligned with the Jan Cathcart Scholarship ethos. "She is passionate about the rice industry and is focussed on sustainability where agriculture and the environment not only coexist but thrive together," Mr Arthur said. Now in its eighth year, the scholarship is designed to provide recipients, with financial support and hands-on industry experience to assist them in achieving their career goals. Miss Groat said she was dedicated to creating a sustainable environment for future generations. "Every farmer I know is passionate about the environment and wants to leave their farm better for the next generation. I share the same values and want to make a positive difference in my part of the world," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/ba21e6da-35d0-486a-816a-08f09ad7afdd.jpg/r0_212_682_597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rebecca Groat of Griffith wins rice industry bursary