A TOTAL of 48,000 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia, market reporter Leann Dax said numbers decreased significantly and so did quality with a lot of clean up lots and nondescript lambs in each agents run. Well finished extra-heavy lambs were well supplied but not quite the standard of the previous sale. Trade lambs were very mixed forcing buyers to step up to secure the better covered types. A larger group of buyers were present however, not all operated to capacity. Results were slightly stronger for the well covered shorter skinned lambs. Trade lambs were unchanged to $7/head dearer. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold from $200 to $218/head to average 843c/kg cwt. There was a mixed selection of young lambs suitable for restockers and lot feeders and the feedlot buyers paid to a top price of $224/head while restocker types sold from $90 to $170/head. Extra-heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and attracted solid competition in fact, competition was strong for all lambs with plenty of weight. The heaviest pen estimated to weigh 40kg recorded a top price of $310 to average 759c/kg cwt. Lambs 26kg to 30kg gained $6 selling from $214 to $245/head. It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a small field of buyers. Heavy ewe mutton sold to weak demand averaging 560c to 574c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was subdued with the bulk heading north. Trade sheep averaged 566c to 584c/kg.

Wagga sheep and lamb sale, March 31 2022