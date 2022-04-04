Understand thy self: Six tips for analysing data as a small business

This is branded content.

Business analytics is by no means an emerging field of study, as it has been in practice far before the digital revolution began.



It has taken on new meaning in this digital age; however, nowadays, business owners can use information derived from data to map out their business development plans on a larger scale than ever before.



Data analysis is a crucial element for the success of any modern business, and as such, it is in the best interests of modern small business owners to invest in business analytics practices and resources as soon as they have the budget to do so.



But what avenues are there for small business owners with limited resources?



We'll be exploring six different ways that Australian business owners can take full advantage of their own data and better equip themselves to evolve throughout this digital age.

1. Take a data analytics course

Even an understanding of the basic principles of data analytics can help small business owners effectively utilise data derived from their website dashboard or other sources.



By enrolling in focused data analytics courses, Aussie business owners may actually be able to see their business analytics budget travel a bit further, as they won't need to invest additional resources into presenting information derived through data analysis in a more palatable format.

Simply put, taking the time to understand how best to interpret data as it appears in its rawest forms can actually help small business owners train an innate ability to respond to their datasets in real-time.



Small business owners who can understand data without the need for more digestible visual presentations can naturally chart out areas for business development more readily, thus ensuring them the best possible chance to address time-sensitive growth opportunities.

Studying the field of business analytics yourself is, in a nutshell, the most effective way that small business owners can be assured that their business is making the absolute most of its data.

2. Use business analytics software

As with business intelligence tools, business analytics software can help small businesses understand their own data internally and thus, independently map out their business' best paths for future growth or development.



There are a great variety of business analytics tools out there for small business owners to use, with many of them offering innovative data presentation functionalities that will allow you to visualise your data in ways that align best with either your own learning style as a business owner or to suit the needs of your wider staff.

Business analytics software generally also comes equipped with the added ability to generate reports for specific datasets that you'd like to see be recorded at regular intervals, such as the number of visitors to a site in any given month compared to the number of purchases made through the site, amongst other valuable metrics for eCommerce businesses.



Access to these reports can be a genuine game-changer for many small businesses who are looking to expand on their stock or even venture into other markets.

3. Outsource to a business analytics agency

Of course, not all small business owners may have the time to actually sit down and plan out their own development pathways.



Alongside this, if you are relatively new to your industry and may not have a firm enough understanding of the market you inhabit or the changes that may be on the horizon, then outsourcing your development planning to a business analytics agency may just be the key to your business success and longevity.

If you do decide to outsource your data analytics needs to a dedicated business analytics firm, you can reap the added benefits of procuring insights from specialised analytics professionals.



Be sure to find an analytics agency that does have a background in your industry, however, as expert insights can mean the difference between a competent and genuinely valuable data analysis.

Dedicated analytics agencies may also have more sophisticated tools that they can use to analyse 'Big Data' and, consequently, deliver more sophisticated insights than business owners may be able to derive themselves.



Of course, not all small business owners may necessarily benefit from these insights, as the budget for securing them may potentially outweigh your estimated ROI.

4. Invest in an in-house analytics team (or professional)

For many small business owners, you won't particularly need a whole agency to make use of your data.



In fact, more often than not, a small business that is looking to grow in the near future could benefit more from investing in a team of dedicated in-house data specialists who'll be able to grow familiar with your business and how it has positioned itself in its industry from the ground up.

Even just investing in a single dedicated in-house data analyst will effectively be enough to ensure that your small business can tailor its own business growth in a more hands-on way than any piece of singular software or any external agency will be able to do.



How so? Because this expert will be a part of your team as it continues to develop. In other terms, an investment in an in-house business analyst should be considered to be a plain and simple low-risk investment in your own business growth.

5. Keep historical data records

This next tip will be a lot easier with an in-house analytical team or even just a lone analyst if you're a small to medium-sized enterprise.



There is a lot that can be learnt from historical data records, with identifying recurring market trends being just the tip of the iceberg.



There is one more important advantage to identifying market trends with the help of historical data records, and that is being able to adequately respond to these recurring patterns in a way that maximises your business' growth potential.

Being able to collectively remember the actions taken in the past and how effective they were in recurring market environments, will naturally allow your business to build upon existing processes or strategies with every passing year with the intention of improving on these strategies.

6. Don't just analyse. Take action!

Finally, whilst we have touched upon the importance of responding to data as it is presented to you, the end goal of any business data analysis project is for that business to take firm action that isn't just reactive but also proactive to future market trends.



Don't just analyse your own business performance and its evolutions over time.



Look at your competitors and look at the market as a whole to ensure that the path you've laid out for yourself draws on all the information available to you.

It's also worth noting that business development plans shouldn't operate along the same lines as Wile E. Coyote catching the Road Runner, in the sense that you shouldn't just try something once and scrap the idea entirely if it doesn't seem to work.



In reality, you'll find that many of the strategies you do develop with the help of your business analytics tools or professionals can actually be quite effective with even minor amendments.



There is an investment in R&D behind every strategy. Make sure that you're always honouring that initial investment wherever possible alongside looking towards the future.