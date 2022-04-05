news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 9000 sheep and lambs were sold at Griffith on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Jenny Kelly said an impressive line of extra heavy crossbred lambs, estimated at 38-40kg cwt, topped the market at $285. The heaviest lambs in fat score 3 and 4 condition made $240 to $270. Lambs that struggled the most in the auction were the 27-30kg crossbred types that weren't fully finished, with these selling from $200 to $228/hd. Best heavy trade lambs $190 to $205/hd and fed Merinos in a skin to $210. Plainer trade lambs under 24kg cwt mostly $150 to $182 depending on breed type, finish and number in a pen. On a carcass basis the bulk of the processing lambs were estimated within a range of 700c to 760c/kg, although within this average result was plainer lambs under the benchmark of 700c. Some small penlots of extra heavy ewes had prices for these tracking just under 500c/kg cwt, with the general run of sheep at 500c.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/f70a6418-d131-4a43-8ec3-06ca939df4a2.jpg/r0_313_4280_2731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Extra-heavy lambs make $285