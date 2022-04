news, local-news,

Cathy Soligo has just taken over her family farm in Widgelli, so when an opportunity arose to learn more about sheep and wool through a course at TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre in Wagga she took it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/9702901e-89ba-45fe-a885-6a9ef2f2760c.jpg/r2_202_3958_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Pictures from sheep and wool industry training day