NEW research is helping to provide better and more efficient oat varieties. Researchers at La Trobe University's Institute for Agriculture and Food (LIAF) have edged agricultural breeders closer to improved oat varieties, filling in many details in the 'map' of the oat plant genome. Associate Professor Mathew Lewsey from LIAF, said the new knowledge is a win for farmers and consumers. "Australia's oat industry is worth $400 million per year to the national economy, and feeds thousands of people in Australia and overseas every day," Associate Professor Lewsey said. Associate Professor Monika Doblin, also from LIAF, who instigated the collaboration between La Trobe and PepsiCo, said the new knowledge comes at a crucial time. "We need to shore up the future of our important crops, like oat plants, to ensure we can sustain a growing global population, increasingly living at the mercy of climate change." Denise Lefebvre, Senior Vice President of Global Foods R D at PepsiCo, said this research expands on the work in 2020 to sequence and assemble the entire oat genome. "This collaboration and continued understanding of the oat genome offers significant potential to increase the resiliency of food systems and to provide heartier oat varieties with improved nutrition, sustainability and taste," Ms Lefebvre said.

New research set to improve quality and performance