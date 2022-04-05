news, local-news,

TWO recipients, including a Wagga woman, have accepted the inaugural Angus Foundation Research Grant. Brianna Maslen of Wagga and Hanlie Lubbe of Armidale were both named after a comprehensive selection process. The Angus Foundation Research Grant is awarded to undergraduate and post-graduate students to enable them to undertake research that can be applied to the Australian beef industry and contribute to Angus Australia's objective of enhancing the value of Angus cattle and beef. Miss Maslen of Charles Sturt University Wagga will conduct a project to: Evaluate whether microorganisms in rectal faecal samples can be profiled in order to identify their relationship with 1. Immune response 2. Growth performance 3. Meat Quality.

Wagga student Brianna Maslen awarded an Angus Foundation Research Grant