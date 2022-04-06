Ag shows funding to the tune of $15.4 million announced
WITH Sydney Royal Easter Show due to start on April 8 the plight of country shows is on the agenda.
The Riverina and southern NSW is set to be well represented in livestock, junior judging and equestrian competitions.
This week a pledge of $15.4 million to support ag shows throughout the country was flagged by Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud.
It comes as the second round of the Agricultural Shows Development Grant Program.
Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said the funding would support the growth and long-term sustainability of this important industry.
"Show societies will be able to use these funds to upgrade or repair showground infrastructure," he said.
"The grants provide regional communities with the opportunity to make showground facilities safe, attractive and accessible for showground users and the 6 million annual visitors," he said.
Agricultural shows generate around $1 billion for the regional economy and are supported by some 50,000 volunteers. "Most importantly they play an important role in the social and economic fabric of regional Australia," Mr Littleproud said.
Eligibility for agricultural shows:
- Agricultural shows across Australia, except the Capital City Royal Shows, will be able to apply for this program.
- The funds come as part of almost $100 million in support for agricultural shows and field days:
- $15.4 million makes up round two of the Agricultural Shows Development Grant Program.
- There was $20 million under round one of the Regional Agricultural Shows Development Grant
- $34.7 million under round one of the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program.
- $21 million under Round 2 of the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program.
- $8.3 million under the Supporting Agricultural Showmen and Women.