WITH Sydney Royal Easter Show due to start on April 8 the plight of country shows is on the agenda. The Riverina and southern NSW is set to be well represented in livestock, junior judging and equestrian competitions. This week a pledge of $15.4 million to support ag shows throughout the country was flagged by Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud. It comes as the second round of the Agricultural Shows Development Grant Program. Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said the funding would support the growth and long-term sustainability of this important industry. "Show societies will be able to use these funds to upgrade or repair showground infrastructure," he said. "The grants provide regional communities with the opportunity to make showground facilities safe, attractive and accessible for showground users and the 6 million annual visitors," he said. Agricultural shows generate around $1 billion for the regional economy and are supported by some 50,000 volunteers. "Most importantly they play an important role in the social and economic fabric of regional Australia," Mr Littleproud said. Eligibility for agricultural shows:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/02f589aa-1deb-45db-ba8c-2ca12c74bd9e.jpeg/r0_291_4329_2737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg