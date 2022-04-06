Readers of The Rural have an opportunity to win a copy of The Vet from Snowy River by Stella Quinn. Follow the story of a prodigal vet. Vera De Rossi no longer believes in love. And thanks to her ex boyfriend she's also broke, jobless and staring down the barrel of a court case that could land her in prison. For a chance to win this novel email nreynolds@therural.com.au. The winner will be drawn at random on April 17.
Readers of The Rural have an opportunity to win a copy of The Vet from Snowy River by Stella Quinn.
Follow the story of a prodigal vet. Vera De Rossi no longer believes in love. And thanks to her ex boyfriend she's also broke, jobless and staring down the barrel of a court case that could land her in prison.
For a chance to win this novel email nreynolds@therural.com.au. The winner will be drawn at random on April 17.