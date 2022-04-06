news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 35,500 sheep and lambs will go under the hammer at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on April 7. According to the draw Francis will sell first with 1200 lambs, 400 sheep and 200 Merino lambs. Elders, 4700 lambs, 1300 sheep and 400 Merino lambs. Delta, 2100 lambs, 550 sheep, 100 Merino lambs. Blakes, 2700 lambs, 1000 sheep. WLMP, 2800 lambs, 100 sheep and 300 Merino lambs. Rodwells, 3000 lambs, 450 sheep and 400 Merino lambs. Nutrien, 6000 lambs, 1500 sheep and 630 lambs. WRL, 1400 lambs, 300 sheep and 100 Merino lambs. RLA, 4500 lambs, 1500 sheep and 600 Merino lambs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/49091275-b6f3-4892-90d1-04c9464f1f82.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, April 7 2022