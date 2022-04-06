news, local-news,

COOTAMUDRA cattleman Geoff Bush was among the mentors who shared agricultural knowledge with the finalists headed to Sydney Royal Easter Show for junior judging competitions. Mr Bush, and his family run the Kirraweena Glenholme Hereford and Poll Hereford Studs, and he has a long association with agricultural shows. Mr Bush, part of AgShows NSW shared insights during the recent workshop in Dubbo. Participants were mentored by woolclasser Andrew Mills of Dunedoo, Matthew Coddington of Roseville Park Merinos, Dubbo, Murray Brown of Glamis Border Leicester Stud at Bedgerebong, Stephen Cresswell of Annalara White Dorper Stud near Dubbo and Wilcannia, Angus Kelly of Marocara Dorsets at Wongabon, Steve Chesworth of Tomargo Recluse Holsteins in Rawsonville, poultry expert Brad O'Leary of Elong Elong, and Mr Bush. AgShows NSW president Tim Capp said the event was a fantastic learning and networking opportunity for young livestock enthusiasts and hopes that the workshop continues in the future. "It's great to see our leaders ... share valuable knowledge with young judges and paraders," he said. "It builds the camaraderie and collective skill of our NSW team," Mr Capp said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/8ee4a00d-fa33-4449-91a6-d5d16dd75fc0.jpg/r0_121_1600_1025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg