news, local-news, Sydney Royal Easter Show, St Paul's College, Fleece judging

ONE of Australia's best showcases of regional Australia will swing open the gates on April 8 and display all of the finery agriculture has to offer. The Sydney Royal Easter Show is set to run from April 8 to 19 and whether you are visiting or exhibiting it's a grand chance to celebrate the rural sector. From junior judging, across various divisions from beef cattle, to dairy and poultry, through to pavilion exhibits and equestrian competitions there's certainly diversity on offer. This region has traditionally performed well at Sydney. From champion ribbons in the beef cattle section, to showgirl accolades and rural achievers, the Riverina has made its mark. This year will be no different. Recently the participants in junior judging, arguably one of the toughest competitions for young people, were given an opportunity to learn from some of the industry's leaders at a workshop in Dubbo. Junior judging doesn't just set the platform to identify young people who have an eye for livestock and fleeces. It goes so much further. These participants, who have already made their mark by qualifying, will be put under additional scrutiny by talking on the microphone in front of an educated audience of experts. The calibre of finalists certainly demonstrates that agriculture is in good hands when we look to the next generation of leaders. After being bogged down by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the plethora of associated event cancellations Sydney Royal Easter Show is also set to serve as a meeting place. And an opportunity to catch up and enjoy camaraderie. For our city cousins the royal is also one of the most important and significant opportunities the country has to display our achievements.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/2acce705-4afa-4258-b0a7-d7043c7af647.jpg/r0_122_3024_1831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg